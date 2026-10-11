they say the tree remembers
what the axe forgets
this axe is even worse
it weeps for its own steel
as it disfigures the bark
and claims trees cannot feel
after severing every olive branch
the axe declares the tree diseased
but this land grows resistance
like it grows olive trees
and the axe trips over its roots
as it leaves
they say the tree remembers
what the axe forgets
that despite its head of metal
its wooden handle has regrets
it had said never again
and then its wood began to rot
it had said never again
and then immediately forgot
so how does a tree resist an axe?
by standing tall and far too wide
too strong to fall or cut or hide
by spreading its seeds on the breeze
and in the beaks of the birds
by spreading its stories
in the weight of our words
so axe, well played
but time blunts your blade
time nourishes the tree
and you’ll recall too late
just how you were made
An older Palestinian woman and her olive tree embody sumud
in the face of Israeli uprooting campaigns (photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh).
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Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip celebrate the start of the olive harvest season
one year before Israel’s genocide would wipe out most of Gaza’s olive groves
(photo by Said Khatib).
🫒
A Palestinian girl harvests olives from an orchard in Rafah in 2020; October in Palestine
marks the start of olive season, genocide, and a “ceasefire” that Israel violates daily
through its continual murder of children (photo by Anas Mohammed).
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Thank you, Yussra. The tree does not forget and neither will we.
Excellent! Love how you use the motif of the ax and the tree to explore resistance and occupation.
I can still remember the first time I saw news that Israelis were destroying mature olive trees in Palestine. These atrocities committed against life-sustaining trees are emblematic of an Israel devoid of ethics and even profoundly confused about whence life springs.