they say the tree remembers

what the axe forgets



this axe is even worse

it weeps for its own steel

as it disfigures the bark

and claims trees cannot feel



after severing every olive branch

the axe declares the tree diseased

but this land grows resistance

like it grows olive trees

and the axe trips over its roots

as it leaves



they say the tree remembers

what the axe forgets

that despite its head of metal

its wooden handle has regrets



it had said never again

and then its wood began to rot

it had said never again

and then immediately forgot



so how does a tree resist an axe?

by standing tall and far too wide

too strong to fall or cut or hide



by spreading its seeds on the breeze

and in the beaks of the birds

by spreading its stories

in the weight of our words



so axe, well played

but time blunts your blade

time nourishes the tree

and you’ll recall too late

just how you were made



An older Palestinian woman and her olive tree embody sumud

in the face of Israeli uprooting campaigns (photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh).

🫒

Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip celebrate the start of the olive harvest season

one year before Israel’s genocide would wipe out most of Gaza’s olive groves

(photo by Said Khatib).

🫒

A Palestinian girl harvests olives from an orchard in Rafah in 2020; October in Palestine

marks the start of olive season, genocide, and a “ceasefire” that Israel violates daily

through its continual murder of children (photo by Anas Mohammed).

🫒