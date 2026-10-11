With Struggle Comes Liberation

With Struggle Comes Liberation

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Donna Pare's avatar
Donna Pare
Oct 11

Thank you, Yussra. The tree does not forget and neither will we.

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Oct 12

Excellent! Love how you use the motif of the ax and the tree to explore resistance and occupation.

I can still remember the first time I saw news that Israelis were destroying mature olive trees in Palestine. These atrocities committed against life-sustaining trees are emblematic of an Israel devoid of ethics and even profoundly confused about whence life springs.

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