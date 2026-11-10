With Struggle Comes Liberation

With Struggle Comes Liberation

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Jamila Levasseur's avatar
Jamila Levasseur
14h

Thank you so much, Yussra. I've been in a dark place for the past 24 hours thinking of those flooded tents and so much more and feeling so ineffective in my activism. And yet we just have to keep at it, every day, reminding ourselves of the cumulative effects of resistance. The nature of this struggle is that it will never feel like enough, because it will never BE enough. Our challenge is to push ourselves further, and that's the thought that is dogging me today.

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
19h

"not sure where to direct the intense energy of giving a damn"

Because we have a voice, we speak. Because we have a heart, we rise above apathy. Because we have arms and legs, we take direct action. Where to direct it -- at elected officials? War profiteers? Complicit media that serve as imperial propagandists? All of the above!

Then at the end of the day we cry, confronted by tents flooded with sewer water where little kids starve and freeze to death.

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