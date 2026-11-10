This past Saturday, a torrent flooded 70,000 tents in Gaza, mixing with sewage, resulting in casualties, and leaving refugees (including hundreds of thousands of children) in “a state of maximum emergency,” as declared by Gaza’s civil defense authorities, all while apartheid Israel continues to massacre civilians across occupied Palestine.

I miss when I wrote poetry about the seasons changing.

But right now, from now on, for as long as it takes, all of my words belong to genocide.

It took a while, by the way, to find those words.

I went through periods when I was too hurt and angry to communicate.

I was disgusted with the betrayal and the indifference.

But then I saw that the people I fight for show more patience with the public than I do.

If they from their tents and prisons can be gracious in their fight,

then how dare I sulk and isolate?

-

So through every news cycle and every emotion,

I learned to speak a different language of liberation.

I rallied with a political group, though it wasn’t my politics.

I rallied with a student group, though I wasn’t a student.

I formed my own group, though it was never mine.

I went to the White House and I screamed.

I went to my workplace and I whispered.

In the off hours, in the streets, we marched, we led chants, we gave speeches.

-

When it started to feel like we were preaching to the choir, we tried politics.

Big mistake.

We tried getting city councils to pass ceasefire resolutions, and half of them did.

Half of them called us terrorists.

So we switched to direct action, vowing to take matters into our own hands.

We were done expecting any good from the same systems that enabled this genocide.

We handcuffed ourselves to homemade blockades to shut down weapon factories.

It sometimes actually worked.

We set up encampments at Zionist research facilities masquerading as college campuses.

We had our nights in jail and our days in court.

We were freed.

Those we fight for were not.

-

We lost steam.

Our numbers dwindled.

We persisted.

Sumud.

Each day, my mom stands with fresh signs in Market Square.

Each week, my dad preaches about the atrocities and the resilience,

then we’d drive to General Dynamics and take a stand.

People hate us; we are menaces.

People love us; we are heroes.

People don’t know what to make of us, and we sacrifice our egos for the cause.

The media refuses to do its job, so we bring the people the news on the streets.

They can’t look away if we occupy public spaces.

They tell us to get a job, but we hold our signs between our shifts of work.

They tell us to go home, but home is where the bombs fell.

-

Then came the invitations to events.

I had turned my pain into art, not realizing how art too could become activism.

People responded more to my heart than they ever did to my data.

This year has been the year of conversations.

I’ve been very blessed to meet and learn from the most inspiring role models.

I got to read my liberation poetry and engage in political discussions

at different settings with audiences from every community.

I read my writing at a lecture series in April.

I read at an art gallery in August.

I read during a church service in September.

I read in front of a drone factory in October.

I read at a documentary screening in November.

I don’t know what’s next.

I never know what’s next.

Such is the struggle against the colonizer.

But I never would have gotten here if I hadn’t stepped outside three years ago, feeling small.

Through every chapter of our activism, I have found one consistent truth:

the only wrong answer is a blank page.

-

Passivists often question activists: have our efforts even been effective?

It’s one of the most common questions I get, and one I ask myself all the time.

Yet what a fallacy to question the individual, when it is collective action that is needed.

Kill the ego; to hell with the ego.

It’s not about one person’s impact, but each person’s efforts.

I’ve only moved the needle at all by failing enough times to stumble into results.

Everyone has a role to play, but you won’t find yours if you don’t do something.

Anything.

Try everything, and see what sticks.

Feel silly doing it, and then realize it was even sillier to do nothing.

Even if we will only ever be cogs in machines.

Stop being an unwitting cog in the corruption machine,

and become a drop of fuel in the engine of resistance, liberation, and reform.

-

Growing up, I used to want for my words to be known.

Now I just want them to be useful.

That attitude shift has changed everything, realizing that it’s not about “my story,”

but what I can offer as a result.

With or without us, liberation is inevitable.

But I’d sure like to be part of it.

By the will of God, Palestine will be freed, every oppressed soul will have its day,

and every oppressor will taste their account.

But there is so much suffering along the way.

Suffering that our money causes.

Suffering that we could help reduce.

Suffering that we’ll be asked about.

-

So hey, I don’t know if this will ever reach you, whoever you are out there,

because the people reading these words are less likely to need them,

but just in case you’re here: I have an invitation for you.

And it’s not to shame you for being late to the party.

This is not that essay.

Most people have yet to show, so we’ll be genuinely grateful to have you.

It took me a while to get here too, and even still, heck if I know what I’m doing.

So if you’re not sure what you’re supposed to do once you arrive, don’t worry.

Just show up, and find out what you have to offer.

Society has carved out unspoken rules for you to defy, so it might feel awkward at first,

like a mismatch of places and people,

like you’re not sure where to direct the intense energy of giving a damn,

but it will find its shape if you give it a chance.

I know because I’ve seen it burgeoning in many a new activist: there are mountains in you.

-

I’m acting all wise like I’m not new to this myself,

but it hasn’t been long since I could be described as a “passivist,”

before Palestine exposed the fakeness of the world.

Sure, I cared; I’ve always hated injustice.

But I only noticed it when it shoved itself in my face,

or when it was in the past, where it felt safe to recognize.

And often, when I sensed it in the corner of my eye,

I’d instinctively turn away if it hit too close to home,

reasoning that I’d already been through enough.

Funny how protecting my peace meant failing to protect anyone else’s.

I’m scared of my past self, of becoming that person again.

So what should we do about the traumas we’ve lived through

and the horrors we continue to witness?

Even after everything, I’m still not sure.

But I do know there’s only one wrong answer.

The wonderful Pastor Dave Grishaw-Jones of the anti-apartheid Community Church of Durham, the wonderful Anne Romney of Not In My Name (New Hampshire), and me in the middle, with the back of my mom’s hijab and kufiyya in the audience at the bottom right.

AFTERWORD: LINKS, PHOTOS, AND RESOURCES

Links to My Poetry Readings at Local Events:

A few final notes…

Chilling new satellite data reveals the extent of Israel’s total decimation of Gaza in just three years. It hurts to ask, but I have to: how did we spend those three years? And what will Gaza look like next year? People often say, “The news is so sad, but what can we do?” I hate that they ask the question rhetorically. Why not actually pose the question: what can you do? What skills do you have to offer to this fight? Just as different people in Palestine have used their distinct personalities and special abilities to fight for their people through this genocide, with some people learning medicine and others becoming reporters and others still rescuing survivors from the rubble, activists on the other side of the world also have their own roles to play. Who might each of us be in a genocide? It’s time to find out.

A few months ago, the lovely Jackie Abramian of the Haley Art Gallery shared with me an amazing resource developed by researchers for use by lawyers; the site has been submitted to the International Criminal Court, the South African legal team at the International Court of Justice, and the Hind Rajab Foundation. The tool at archivegenocide.com/nodes is an interactive node graph archiving every documented incident they could find and verify throughout Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine, an insane, invaluable amount of data, and incredibly organized (heads up that the gory footage of dying children is uncensored as you mouse over it). The center of the map is the start of the genocide, while the edges represent today. The slices of the pie are organized by the location of each war crime within both Gaza and the West Bank.

The other tabs at archivegenocide.com are phenomenal (and horrifying) as well; for instance, there’s one tab that lists every known victim’s name and age with a search feature (see how long it takes you scrolling down to pass by the name of every newborn until you reach the victims who were martyred at the age of one), there’s a blood money map documenting the global genocide economy, there’s another tab tracing the influence of Israeli lobbies on American politics, there’s one documenting statements of explicit genocidal intent from Western leaders, there’s one with a live map that geolocates each incident, and there are so many more tools to explore through this monumental feat of justice and data science.

Speaking of documented Israeli war crimes, recent updates from Palestine include continued daily massacres of Palestinian refugees at the hands of Israel, a return to more extreme levels of hunger, and the flooding of seventy thousand tents in Gaza, as well as collective punishment for resistance in Al Khalil (Hebron in the West Bank) that recently led to Israelis forcibly evicting thousands of Palestinians from their homes, not to mention the growing audacity of illegal Israeli settler terrorists during the olive harvest, under the protection of the genocidal Israeli Occupation Forces, brutally attacking Palestinian farmers, international activists, and even Western journalists and politicians (which is surprisingly stupid even for Zionists)… and let’s not forget the thousands of Palestinian hostages still being held in Israeli torture dungeons without charge.

As soon as I send out this essay, there’ll be new breaking news that I’ll kick myself for missing in this latest post, and far beyond Palestine, oppression persists around the world in connected ways. But I’m not the only one watching. Let’s keep bearing witness together. What have you seen, and what should we do next?