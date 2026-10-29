With Struggle Comes Liberation

With Struggle Comes Liberation

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
6h

You are on fire today, my friend! So many good quotes I couldn't restack them all. Seldom have I read a more concisely accurate description of the false dichotomy strategy at work in U.S. electoral politics.

Thanks also for the link to donate for refugee relief in Yemen. https://www.purehands.org

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
10h

That little boy leaping in the picture from Aden looks very much like my grandson. I think social media in bringing us the pictures from hell has broken a spell. I want to jump into that picture and hug that little boy and don't many others feel the same way when seeing the reality of innocent humans who are, as you say, as precious there as here?

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