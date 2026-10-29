Part One: A New Abuse Tactic

Amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, precious little girls walk through the rubble of Gaza

to start a new school year in Palestine in spite of it all (photo by Eyad Baba for AFP).

There comes a time in many an abuser’s cycle when the abuse becomes so obvious and widely known that gaslighting is no longer an effective strategy. In order to keep his victim under his control, he must shift to a new tactic of manipulation. At last, he’ll admit to the abuse, yet he won’t take ownership of it. It wasn’t him, it was the alcohol. And it’ll never happen again. And by the way, here are some flowers for you.

On a totally unrelated note, in his speech at the UN Headquarters a few weeks ago, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to human rights violations in Gaza as a “spectacle that shames us all.”

Ah. Finally some honesty from a G7 leader. It’s almost too honest, its wording accurately reflecting his true priorities by expressing more concern for the Western world’s reputation than the suffering of the people of Palestine. And where some people see truth as a principle, for world powers, truth is more of a strategy, as if to say: lying isn’t working anymore, and we need to keep those torches and pitchforks down.

I imagine Western politicians at this point have been thinking: we’re still actively funding Israel’s genocide, and we are willing to name neither the killer nor the crime, but hey… what if we acted real sorry about it? No? Then what if we sanction the most egregious of the settler terrorists? What? Why are you walking away shaking your head? Ungrateful b****, I got you flowers!

Part Two: The Hall of Hypocrites

This image makes me sick to look at, but an assortment of hypocrites

from Muslim countries smile at Trump during the UN General Assembly

in NYC during September 2026 (photo by Chip Somodevilla for AFP).

Question: how can you get away with murder? Answer: make someone else take the fall for it. In the case of mass murder orchestrated by an entire world order, it’s even easier to spread the blame in a way that absolves almost every guilty party. Simply sacrifice a scapegoat by selecting a single fellow murderer to represent the face of the monster. Instead of acknowledging Israel as a genocidal apartheid settler colony founded through a Nakba (Arabic for Holocaust) on stolen land, instead of addressing the fact that the vast majority of Israeli citizens are openly pro-genocide and taught from childhood to hate the people whose land they stole, anyone in power who still seeks the personal benefits of being aligned with Israel can simply say that “Netanyahu’s government” is the problem and expect to receive applause from fellow sycophants masquerading as outspoken, framing a single politician as the root of all evil as though replacing one gear in a car would suddenly turn that car into an airplane.

How many of the envoys who walked out during Netanyahu’s recent UN speech were themselves representing countries that allowed the war criminal to fly through their air space despite the International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest (while the worst of the Zionist pawns, the genocidal United Arab Emirates, bragged about not walking out)? How many politicians from around the world denounce Israel’s war crimes while serving on Trump and Netanyahu’s Board of Peace, an obvious tool designed to sanitize Israel’s atrocities (if Hitler were to serve as the head of some board against antisemitism, wouldn’t anyone who agreed to join such an evil sham of a board immediately be condemned)?

During the United Nations General Assembly a few weeks ago, I lost track of how many statements came out against Israel from countless powerful countries who have yet to cut ties with Israel, or who are still actively funding, profiting off of, and covering up its genocide while criminalizing those who protest against it. Somehow, this hall of hypocrites turned my stomach more than images of bodies in the rubble. The latter is the plain truth of an evil act. The former is the attempt to absolve everyone who allows for that act to occur.

PAY ATTENTION EVERYONE: we are past the era of mainstream genocide denial, so our enemies are about to get harder to spot. We are entering the era of complicit war criminals receiving thunderous applause for saying that mass murdering children is wrong. At last, calling out Israel and advocating for Palestine have become politically advantageous instead of political suicide, but that also means that we can’t trust anyone based on their words alone; politicians will need to prove themselves through their policies (this should always be our standard, but some liberation activists are so desperate to win mainstream support for our cause that they’re quick to believe anyone who so much as acknowledges the genocide, regardless of their motives or affiliations).

In this clip of the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband is calling out Israel, but not his own country, as though Israel could do all this on its own. He’s scoring easy political points for banning imports from illegal settlements in the West Bank, but he doesn’t call out British complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza, not to mention British responsibility for the formation of the apartheid state to begin with; no, instead he dares to call for a “two-state solution” to a problem his empire created. Most importantly, he doesn’t say that his government will stop sending weapons to Israel, or boycott them, or cut all diplomatic ties, nor does he say that his government will stop arresting British citizens by the hundreds and literally charging them with terrorism for peacefully protesting the active genocide that Britain continues to sponsor.

Far from warranting applause, such speeches should result in being egged off the stage. The crowd should be shouting out shame, they should be screaming how dare you, they should be chanting in unison: boycott, divest, sanction! Hey England, this is England’s genocide too! Hey America, hey Arab states, and the list goes on and on. Yet I know that much of the applause isn’t coming from people who care about Palestine, but rather people who support imperialism and by extension Israel, people who simply feel relieved that they’re once again allowed to cosplay as civilized members of society, people who can keep profiting off of genocide while getting to act unhappy about it.

We’re probably going to be seeing more of these “moderate” war criminals in the times ahead, so we need to publicly and constantly call out the world “leaders” who have the audacity to call out Israel for show while supporting the terrorist state behind the scenes. No hypocrite on this Earth should feel anything but despised, so long as they remain complicit in everybody’s genocide. Israel truly couldn’t have done it without you.

Part Three: Free Yemen

Precious Yemeni children play soccer at a refugee camp in Aden

amidst intensified violence and mass displacement during September 2026

(photo by Mohamad Hakim for AFP).

At the same gathering of war criminals, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself. This Zionist talking point about an invading power simply acting in “self-defense” should sound hauntingly familiar to all of us by now. The Western-aligned Saudi Arabia has been bombing Yemen since 2009, and human rights organizations have been decrying Saudi war crimes for decades. In the past few weeks, over 250,000 Yemenis have been displaced by the fighting, with many seeking safety across the Red Sea in Djibouti. Many of the recently displaced Yemenis were already refugees, and they have once again lost everything.

The nations making that ludicrous statement about Saudi Arabia’s right to self-defense are all associated with the new and offensively named Mecca defense pact, while Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia recently formed a “Badr” deal to collaborate on weapon production, indicating that the manipulative use of Islamic references has become an increasingly popular way to repackage their betrayal of the Muslim Ummah. At a certain point over the past month, as Yemen’s “internationally recognized” Saudi-backed government began to lose control over more and more strategic territory along the coast of the Red Sea, they switched tactics, reasoning that if they can’t win militarily, then perhaps they can seek to sway public opinion; providing no evidence for their claim, Saudi Arabia suddenly announced that Yemeni fighters had struck Mecca (and later also Medina), which the Yemenis denied. Cue a parade of “Muslim leaders” dishing out rehearsed condemnations of Yemen, as though the Most Merciful would consider even the most sacred land on Earth more inviolable than the human lives that the Zionist empire is systematically devastating every single day. Yet politicians around the globe treat the people of Yemen like they’re dispensable, while Saudi Arabia continues to normalize the suffering they impose on them.

As warfare escalates again between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, watching civilian targets get hit across the Arabian Peninsula has been heartbreaking, and we shouldn’t let anyone tell us it’s a civil war or simply a matter of regional violence; the blood of every innocent soul is on the hands of the colonizer. Saudi Arabia, having sold out its own people to the Western empire, is a remarkably wealthy country, while the people of Yemen are exceptionally impoverished, having sacrificed a lot for their resistance against colonization; this power imbalance must not be downplayed. When politicians speak of Saudi Arabia defending itself, bear in mind what this month has looked like for Yemen: yet again, innocent people are getting killed, families are being displaced, cholera is spreading, and hunger is turning into starvation. The dagger-dancing people of Yemen have a reputation for being tough as nails, unfazed by the posturing of the so-called international community, and for being ever reliable supporters of Palestinian liberation, joining the very few to put their actions where their mouths are (we, in turn, can support Yemen now by donating to Pure Hands).

When we watch the international theater play out, and it truly is theater, we have to bear in mind that there are no nations; there are only empires. Palestine has made that a lot more obvious to anyone who cares to look. Recently, more evidence has surfaced of Israel’s involvement in the Emirati-sponsored genocide in Sudan, and it seems Israel’s role has turned out to be even more direct than many of us had previously suspected. A Sudanese human rights group has also recently called out the Egyptian government for an apparent greed-motivated airstrike that resulted in the deaths of scores of Sudanese gold miners, and the inhumanity even extends to the rotting corpses of the human beings who once lived and dreamed and bled out in Sudan and until now hadn’t been afforded so much as the decency of burial. Palestinian blood, Yemeni blood, Sudanese blood is on Israeli hands, Arab hands, the Zionist Western empire’s hands, everybody’s dripping crimson hands.

Part Four: Just Another Mamdani

Sigh…

Mamdani has continually proven me right since I first wrote about him. In this essay, I mentioned the envoys walking out during Netanyahu’s UN speech, but what was he doing there in the first place? Well, last month, Mamdani went back on his campaign promise to arrest Netanyahu should he ever come to New York City, and before anyone tries to defend him by saying that following international law and international warrants by arresting a head of state is not within a city mayor’s jurisdiction, it gets worse; not only was Netanyahu not handcuffed, or at least turned away, or even treated like any other visitor, on the contrary, when he came to New York for the UN General Assembly, the city’s resources were actually allocated to keep Netanyahu safe. But you know who did get arrested? The people protesting Netanyahu. Over one hundred liberation activists, including multiple celebrities, were detained by the explicitly Zionist-led NYPD that Mamdani has chosen to reinstate, while Netanyahu got personally escorted to the UN Headquarters by dozens of officers from the very same police force (who technically report to Mamdani at the end of the day). But Mamdani would like you to know that he planted an olive tree with Palestinian families during that whole fiasco, so never mind the war criminal not only being allowed to enter his city, but being granted protection by New York’s finest, and then being handed an international platform to lie about his war crimes.

Fighting gives me no pleasure, but Israel gives me no choice. The only weapon I find at my disposal is the written word, and I’ve noticed that I get angrier reading about Israel lying about its war crimes than I do reading about the war crimes themselves. I’ve stopped to wonder why. I think it’s because I believe that truth is justice, and the battle of narratives for me is about spreading awareness, while Zionists believe that the best liar wins. Language is war, and oppressors are always willing to fight dirty.

The truth is that abusing the power of the pen has implications for the sword. Eloquence is what can grant someone the financial backing and the physical means to make their military decisions in the first place. Losing control over the story means both dishonoring all the lives martyred and endangering all the survivors who remain. Liars who explain away genocide and even smooth talkers who normalize collaborating with war criminals do real, physical damage, and I’m not convinced that they don’t deserve the same punishment as the ones who pull the triggers and drop the bombs.

Anyway… looks like we’ve got another Mamdani on our hands.

(Me in the family group chat the other day.)

Now, before the reactions have time to set in, I realize there’s a big election coming up in a few days once November rolls around, and I realize a lot of people have been trained to think in binaries. “Which of these two options is worse?” If X is worse than Y, then people will clutch their pearls as though criticizing Y is an endorsement of X. But no, that’s not how we do things around here on this lovely anti-imperialist corner of the internet, where more than two preapproved possibilities exist.

My reflection here isn’t about elections. It isn’t about who to vote for, or whether to vote. Those questions are simply less productive to me when the entire electoral process is run by a genocidal empire. My goal with this essay is simply to expose systemic corruption that still might not be obvious to everyone by pointing out hypocrisy in public figures (regardless of their intentions, which are knowable to God alone). Some people are so egregiously evil that I don’t even bother to criticize them. Do you see me writing much about Trump? He can torpedo his and the nation’s reputation without our help, and people can make their choices accordingly.

My criticisms are reserved for the sharp-tongued crowd pleasers with viral clips who are more likely to have caring people fooled. Everybody’s genocide would not have gone on for this long with consistent backing from this many Western democracies and their colonized puppets if the last three years of war crimes weren’t sufficiently marketable. How many more liberal politicians will we allow to use their banknotes from Israel to wipe their performative tears for Palestine’s children? With that disclaimer out of the way, I’ll now give myself permission to lament the quality of our representatives.

Palestine, I dissociate myself from these mortifying Muslim Americans in suits, I swear we’re not all this unprincipled. El-Sayed campaigning with Killer Kamala (not to mention Butcher Obama) was a letdown if not a shock, but the treachery is even worse than I initially thought; he isn’t just using her to gain power for his cause, he’s actively allowing her to use him to sanitize her image. The only reason his victory meant anything to those of us who care about the genocide in Palestine is because he was the anti-AIPAC candidate, and AIPAC lost millions backing his pro-Israel opponent (incidentally, hilariously, AIPAC’s riches have been so ineffective in the arena of public opinion lately that they recently decided to stop endorsing and directly funding US political candidates, though they’ll find new ways to spread their evil, and we’ll find new ways to expose and humiliate them). For El-Sayed to immediately take that victory and use it to wipe the blood off of the hands of one of the main war criminals who committed the genocide isn’t so much a slap in the face as it is a drone strike to the guts. His attempt to defend his despicable behavior by distancing Kamala from Biden is no different than war criminals pointing fingers at a single poster child like Netanyahu, as if evil is concentrated in one cartoon villain, and if only that sole person didn’t exist, then entire countries would not have participated in the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

So to anyone who defends El-Sayed by saying he needs mainstream support in order to get to the top, falling for the “lesser evil” game by seeing our options in false binaries limited to a corrupt political system, my fear is that this willingness to compromise on genocide is precisely the attitude that got us here. Given the methods that many supposed allies have used in order to climb, we shouldn’t want them at the top, because they’ve already shown us exactly how they handle power and how they’re willing to play politics as they sacrifice the cause of Palestinian liberation to a numbers game. Whatever imaginary and improbable ends one might envision to justify such means could never suffice; using war criminals to build a following ignores the fact that those war criminals are also using you (from a far greater position, at that), and allowing oneself to be used to clean up the image of war criminals enables the most evil people on the planet to keep running the show and to look good doing it. Especially in a Democracy, where how politicians appear to voters is a key factor, doing damage control for the rotten makes one rotten, complicit to the core, a killer of movements, and a threat to precious children growing up in refugee camps as mutilated orphans because of the very devils our favorite candidates smile beside in photo ops.

Palestine, I’m so embarrassed. Lord, I am sick to my stomach. The very mouths people hoped would amplify the cry for justice have decided to smother that call. But it will not go unanswered. We don’t need the mouths of liars. They can keep their pretty words. We will have our justice from al Muqsit, we will never stop calling for it, and the hypocrisy of the misguided and self-serving only fuels our determination.

As always, I’m so sorry to the oppressed that all I have to offer are my words. But God willing, you will always have them. If this genocide is everybody’s, then everybody has to speak up from their own little corner of the world. Let’s call out the systems of hypocrisy in a unified outcry as the oppressors come up with new ways to blend in. With or without us, the light will find every shadow, but every delay is killing our cherished siblings using our taxes, so let’s keep witnessing and fighting these war crimes however we can, lest we be counted among the complicit masses in everybody’s genocide.

Precious Gazan children dance in a refugee camp in Palestine

in October 2024 (photo by Eyad Baba for AFP).