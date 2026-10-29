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Everybody’s Genocide
Skewering the Hall of Hypocrites at the United Nations General Assembly
17 hrs ago
•
Yussra
23
6
10
The Tree Remembers
and the axe trips over its roots
Oct 11
•
Yussra
15
5
9
September 2026
Behind the Mic
and the script feels wrong
Sep 15
•
Yussra
18
10
7
When People Say the Holocaust Was Worse
Zionists Being Weird About Victimhood
Sep 6
•
Yussra
43
9
15
August 2026
Beautiful Peoples Under Despicable Rule
The Dictionary Needs New Words to Describe Israel’s Depravity
Aug 24
•
Yussra
17
6
11
July 2026
We Are Both Called Violent
when you raid and I resist
Jul 25
•
Yussra
18
9
12
Israel Is Metastasizing
The Spread of Greater Israel, Wider Oppression, and a Sooner Demise for Zionism
Jul 6
•
Yussra
18
9
14
June 2026
Keep Screaming
a poem and a review of this week's war crimes
Jun 7
•
Yussra
14
10
10
May 2026
What War Means to Your Enemy
An Open Letter After Memorial Day
May 26
•
Yussra
17
6
8
False Flag
that damn blue star
May 10
•
Yussra
13
1
6
I Come in Peace, You Assholes
Free the Freedom Fighters and the People They Fight For
May 7
•
Yussra
15
5
6
April 2026
Our Occupation
you are ever the victim blamer
Apr 27
•
Yussra
16
2
10
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